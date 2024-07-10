Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock Position Increased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 33,600.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 295,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,658,000 after purchasing an additional 294,337 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2,932.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 246,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,445,000 after purchasing an additional 238,097 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $43,222,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 420,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,247,000 after purchasing an additional 89,207 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $22,218,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.57.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total value of $133,995.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,554.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total value of $63,579.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,547.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total value of $133,995.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at $943,554.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,199 shares of company stock valued at $572,750. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of ROK traded down $3.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $261.19. 504,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,011. The company has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $264.85 and its 200-day moving average is $279.80. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.00 and a 52 week high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 48.88%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

