Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $25.43

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.43 and last traded at $25.60, with a volume of 308972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RPRX shares. UBS Group lowered Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 12.52 and a quick ratio of 12.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.07 and a 200-day moving average of $28.41. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.46.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $568.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.45 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 35.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 73,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

