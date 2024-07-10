Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Now Covered by Stephens

Equities research analysts at Stephens started coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Rush Enterprises Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $41.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.43. Rush Enterprises has a 52-week low of $34.68 and a 52-week high of $53.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rush Enterprises

In other news, SVP Jason Wilder sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $520,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,686.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 12.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUSHA. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 352.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 70.3% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 891.2% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $54,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

