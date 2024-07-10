Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Trading Down 5.2%

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) was down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $63.84 and last traded at $63.84. Approximately 1,737 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 35,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.35.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.41 and its 200-day moving average is $63.81. The company has a market cap of $938.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.48.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.22% and a return on equity of 1,059.92%. The business had revenue of $20.76 million during the quarter.

Sabine Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Sabine Royalty Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.379 dividend. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $4.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 111.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 198,490 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,440,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,173,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,647,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 36,185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,085 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 9,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

