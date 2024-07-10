Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.69.
SAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered Saratoga Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.
Shares of Saratoga Investment stock opened at $22.46 on Wednesday. Saratoga Investment has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The company has a market capitalization of $307.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.
Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $37.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.22%. Research analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.18%. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is currently 416.90%.
Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.
