Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Mpac Group (LON:MPAC)

Mpac Group (LON:MPAC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.
Mpac Group Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of MPAC traded down GBX 19.45 ($0.25) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 500.55 ($6.41). 76,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,767. Mpac Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 183.14 ($2.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 550 ($7.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 494.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 420.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £102.46 million, a P/E ratio of 3,850.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.20.
Mpac Group Company Profile
