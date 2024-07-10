Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Mpac Group (LON:MPAC)

Mpac Group (LON:MPAC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Mpac Group Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of MPAC traded down GBX 19.45 ($0.25) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 500.55 ($6.41). 76,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,767. Mpac Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 183.14 ($2.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 550 ($7.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 494.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 420.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £102.46 million, a P/E ratio of 3,850.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.20.

Get Mpac Group alerts:

Mpac Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Mpac Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, clean energy, and food and beverage sectors worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment and Service segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions; offers automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions, and at line instrumentation solutions; and designs and integrates packaging systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Mpac Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mpac Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.