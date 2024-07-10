Silynxcom Ltd.’s (NYSEAMERICAN:SYNX) Lock-Up Period Set To End on July 10th

Silynxcom’s (NYSEAMERICAN:SYNX – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, July 10th. Silynxcom had issued 1,250,000 shares in its public offering on January 12th. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of Silynxcom’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
Silynxcom Stock Up 15.5 %
SYNX stock opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. Silynxcom has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $4.10.
About Silynxcom
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Silynxcom
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 3 Insider-Buy Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist Now
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Commvault Stock: AI Cybersecurity Giant Ready to Double Again
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Intuit Stock Ready to Soar: RBC Sees Big Upside with GenAI
Receive News & Ratings for Silynxcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silynxcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.