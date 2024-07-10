Silynxcom Ltd.’s (NYSEAMERICAN:SYNX) Lock-Up Period Set To End on July 10th

Silynxcom’s (NYSEAMERICAN:SYNX – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, July 10th. Silynxcom had issued 1,250,000 shares in its public offering on January 12th. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of Silynxcom’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Silynxcom Stock Up 15.5 %

SYNX stock opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. Silynxcom has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $4.10.

About Silynxcom

Silynxcom Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ruggedized tactical communication headset devices and other communications accessories in Israel, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers push-to-talk devices, communication controllers, and communication device cables and connectors; accessories and replacement parts; control boxes; in ear headsets and accessories, and headset systems; radio cables; Silynx apparel and gear products; and specialty products, as well as professional and maintenance support services.

