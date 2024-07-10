Sime Armoyan Buys 400 Shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN) Stock

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$110.50 per share, with a total value of C$44,200.00.
Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 20th, Sime Armoyan acquired 100 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$110.50 per share, with a total value of C$11,050.00.
- On Monday, June 17th, Sime Armoyan acquired 11,100 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$110.00 per share, with a total value of C$1,221,000.00.
- On Friday, June 14th, Sime Armoyan acquired 2,900 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$110.75 per share, with a total value of C$321,175.00.
- On Tuesday, June 11th, Sime Armoyan purchased 4,600 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$110.98 per share, with a total value of C$510,525.02.
- On Friday, May 31st, Sime Armoyan purchased 5,200 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$111.00 per share, with a total value of C$577,200.00.
- On Tuesday, May 28th, Sime Armoyan purchased 300 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$111.00 per share, with a total value of C$33,300.00.
- On Friday, May 24th, Sime Armoyan purchased 500 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$111.00 per share, with a total value of C$55,500.00.
- On Wednesday, May 22nd, Sime Armoyan purchased 1,100 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$111.00 per share, with a total value of C$122,100.00.
- On Tuesday, May 14th, Sime Armoyan purchased 300 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$111.00 per share, with a total value of C$33,299.01.
- On Friday, May 3rd, Sime Armoyan purchased 600 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$110.00 per share, with a total value of C$66,000.00.
Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
TSE MRG.UN opened at C$15.73 on Wednesday. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$13.08 and a 1-year high of C$17.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$591.61 million, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.48, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.09.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 3 Insider-Buy Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist Now
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Commvault Stock: AI Cybersecurity Giant Ready to Double Again
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Intuit Stock Ready to Soar: RBC Sees Big Upside with GenAI
Receive News & Ratings for Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.