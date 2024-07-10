Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.42.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SIX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

In other news, CAO Derek Sample sold 2,300 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $60,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,564.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Rip Road Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 152.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP now owns 316,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,432,000 after buying an additional 190,700 shares during the period. Rush Island Management LP increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 3,468,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,536,000 after acquiring an additional 668,986 shares during the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,140,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 208,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 70,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.09 and its 200-day moving average is $26.03. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 2.33. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52-week low of $18.29 and a 52-week high of $34.06.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.91). The business had revenue of $133.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.23 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

