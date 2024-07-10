Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.53

Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.53 and last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 41425 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

Skeena Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average of $4.56. The firm has a market cap of $695.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.32.

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.19). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in Skeena Resources by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,337,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,463,000 after buying an additional 555,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Skeena Resources by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,621,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,627,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Skeena Resources by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 7,948 shares during the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC increased its holdings in Skeena Resources by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 340,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 11,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Skeena Resources by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 561,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. 45.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

