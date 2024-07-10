Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.53

Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.53 and last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 41425 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.
Skeena Resources Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average of $4.56. The firm has a market cap of $695.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.32.
Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.19). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Skeena Resources
Skeena Resources Company Profile
Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.
