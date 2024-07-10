Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Trading 9.5% Higher

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 9.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41. 246,470 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 430,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The company has a market capitalization of C$73.37 million, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.46.

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. engages in acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds 51% interest in the Preston Uranium project covering an area of 49,635 hectares; 80% interest in the Hook Lake project consisting of 16 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 25,486 hectares; and 100% earn-in option to acquire interest in the Yurchison project comprising 13 claims totaling area of 57,407 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

