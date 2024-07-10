Smith Salley Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Smith Salley Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in Generac were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GNRC. Meridian Management Co. increased its holdings in Generac by 45.2% in the first quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 34,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after buying an additional 10,788 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 263.8% in the 1st quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP raised its position in shares of Generac by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 2,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Generac during the first quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Guggenheim downgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, OTR Global raised Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

Generac Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of GNRC stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.92. 673,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.86 and a twelve month high of $156.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.64.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $889.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total transaction of $699,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at $82,175,421.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $9,601,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,027. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total value of $699,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,175,421.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,720,411 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.



