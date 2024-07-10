Smith Salley Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,179,000 after purchasing an additional 9,359 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.8% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MMC stock traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $211.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,581,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,582. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.35 and its 200 day moving average is $202.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.02 and a fifty-two week high of $216.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total transaction of $1,254,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,159,670.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,993.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total transaction of $1,254,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,393 shares in the company, valued at $11,159,670.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

