Smith Salley Wealth Management Has $615,000 Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Smith Salley Wealth Management lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 80.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,459 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.8% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.0% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 107,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.1% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 10.1% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.55.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $134.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,116,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,009,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.29 and its 200-day moving average is $147.45. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.90 and a 52 week high of $192.98. The firm has a market cap of $114.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.