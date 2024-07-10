Smith Salley Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Smith Salley Wealth Management grew its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,923 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,264 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,355 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 5.6% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $101,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,479.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $101,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,479.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $128,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,362,397.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,039 shares of company stock worth $3,065,356. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.7 %

Electronic Arts stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $140.58. 1,917,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,097,982. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $117.47 and a one year high of $144.53. The company has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 16.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, June 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.50.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

