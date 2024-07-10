Smith Salley Wealth Management Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Smith Salley Wealth Management lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $330,977,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,166,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,817 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15,667.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,118 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,633,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,929,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,596,000 after acquiring an additional 890,764 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $173.96. 988,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,295. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.82. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $179.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

