Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Citigroup from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SON. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Shares of SON stock opened at $48.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $48.22 and a twelve month high of $61.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.00 and a 200 day moving average of $56.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.68.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 27,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

