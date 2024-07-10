SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Price Target Cut to $81.00

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.61% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James raised shares of SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of SouthState from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.57.

SSB stock opened at $76.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.94. SouthState has a 12-month low of $63.36 and a 12-month high of $87.77.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $415.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.32 million. SouthState had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SouthState will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 19,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SouthState by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in SouthState by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 29,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SouthState by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SouthState by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 34,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

