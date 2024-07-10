SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Stake Cut by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWR. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2,180.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

RWR stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.20. The company had a trading volume of 201,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,967. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a one year low of $76.73 and a one year high of $97.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.09.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

