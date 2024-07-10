Steem (STEEM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.01 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. In the last seven days, Steem has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000308 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a market cap of $82.81 million and $4.01 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,593.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.51 or 0.00572121 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00010135 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.75 or 0.00112419 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00035613 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.30 or 0.00269650 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00038282 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00064601 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 466,121,548 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

