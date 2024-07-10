Stephens Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Stephens in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3,050.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CMG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $67.16 to $67.38 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.16.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 1.3 %

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.20. 12,243,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,619,438. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $35.37 and a one year high of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $79.93 billion, a PE ratio of 62.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.16.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 320,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $20,409,003.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,221,620.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 320,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $20,409,003.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,221,620.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Boatwright sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $3,509,176.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 120,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,694,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,750 shares of company stock worth $35,023,769 over the last ninety days. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9,900.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile



Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

