Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 10th (AAPL, AAV, ABR, ACLS, ADNT, AGNC, AIF, AIG, ALB, ALL)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, July 10th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $220.00 to $260.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price boosted by ATB Capital from C$13.50 to C$14.00.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR)

had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $13.25 to $14.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $125.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $31.00 to $27.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $9.50 to $10.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) was given a C$59.00 price target by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its target price increased by Eight Capital from C$50.00 to C$55.00.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$66.00 to C$63.00.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$53.00 to C$54.00.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$65.00.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$60.00 to C$63.00.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $159.00 to $151.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $141.00 to $125.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $225.00 to $245.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $225.00 to $245.00.

AON (NYSE:AON) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $296.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $72.00 to $75.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $69.00 to $80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $116.00 to $123.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $107.00 to $99.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $118.00 to $101.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $160.00 to $158.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from C$33.00 to C$32.00.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $56.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $154.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $108.00 to $97.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $140.00 to $122.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$47.00 to C$46.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $25.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $842.00 to $837.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $94.00 to $104.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $41.00 to $42.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $143.00 to $134.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $383.00 to $458.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $31.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $14.00 to $20.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $140.00 to $120.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $259.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $80.00 to $82.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $190.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $84.00 to $60.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $45.00 to $44.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $36.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $97.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $100.00 to $110.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $130.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $65.00 to $63.00. UBS Group AG currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $27.00 to $30.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $92.00 to $95.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $15.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $15.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $271.00 to $239.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.00 to $5.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $14.00 to $12.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$13.00 to C$14.50.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$6.00 to C$7.00.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $450.00 to $445.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $170.00 to $140.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $163.00 to $130.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $220.00 to $230.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $15.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $46.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $30.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$8.75 to C$9.50.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) had its target price increased by Alliance Global Partners from $4.00 to $5.25. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $88.00 to $75.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $92.00 to $75.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $36.00 to $35.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $86.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $130.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$250.00 to C$265.00.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $140.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $145.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $75.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $172.00 to $196.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $65.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $61.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $200.00 to $220.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $200.00 to $220.00.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $3.85 to $3.25. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $100.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $107.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $205.00 to $220.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $210.00 to $200.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $21.50 to $22.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $48.00 to $46.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $300.00 to $260.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $66.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum from $37.00 to $24.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $74.00 to $102.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $43.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $241.00 to $235.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $102.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $86.00 to $103.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $462.00 to $512.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $244.00 to $230.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $200.00 to $185.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $66.00 to $73.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $19.00 to $14.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $30.00 to $31.00. UBS Group AG currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $84.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kellanova (NYSE:K) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $64.00 to $62.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $36.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $42.00 to $38.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $136.00 to $138.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $68.00 to $70.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $72.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $112.00 to $102.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $120.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) had its price target lowered by Lake Street Capital from $72.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$182.00 to C$181.00.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $165.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $136.00 to $128.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $14.00 to $12.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $93.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $507.00 to $575.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$25.00.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$23.00 to C$25.00.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$1.85 to C$2.00.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $40.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $36.00 to $33.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $39.00 to $35.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $290.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $22.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $82.00 to $80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $83.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $530.00 to $600.00.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $530.00 to $600.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$36.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $51.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $140.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $110.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $62.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $69.00 to $60.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $47.00 to $48.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $420.00 to $395.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $33.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $12.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $173.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $707.00 to $735.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $238.00 to $213.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $48.00 to $49.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $103.00 to $115.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$5.00 to C$5.25.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$7.25 to C$7.50.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $73.00 to $69.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$33.00 to C$34.00.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$1.25 to C$1.50.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$4.50 to C$4.75.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $100.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $22.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $170.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $100.00 to $102.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $630.00 to $600.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $191.00 to $194.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $23.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $40.00 to $42.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $245.00 to $243.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $123.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$80.00 to C$69.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $216.00 to $217.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$0.60 to C$0.72.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $168.00 to $170.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $257.00 to $240.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $22.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $312.00 to $305.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $70.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its target price lowered by Westpark Capital from $40.00 to $34.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $132.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $69.00 to $72.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $78.00 to $89.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $27.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $672.00 to $687.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $54.00 to $48.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $87.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $70.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $400.00 to $410.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $86.00 to $84.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$9.50.

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$5.50.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $20.50 to $20.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Northern Superior Resources (CVE:SUP) was given a C$1.50 price target by analysts at Cormark. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $85.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $46.00 to $40.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$24.00 to C$23.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $62.00 to $54.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $59.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $65.00 to $58.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $114.00 to $93.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $223.00 to $220.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price raised by HSBC Holdings plc from $120.00 to $130.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $175.00 to $248.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $62.00 to $60.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $295.00 to $310.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $79.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$23.00 to C$26.00.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $34.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $161.00 to $133.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $144.00 to $135.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $50.00 to $49.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $267.00 to $264.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$3.25 to C$3.50.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$14.50.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $48.00 to $52.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $15.00 to $16.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $272.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$44.00.

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from C$38.00 to C$40.00.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

