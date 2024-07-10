Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 10th (AAPL, AAV, ABR, ACLS, ADNT, AGNC, AIF, AIG, ALB, ALL)

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2024

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, July 10th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $220.00 to $260.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price boosted by ATB Capital from C$13.50 to C$14.00.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $13.25 to $14.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $125.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $31.00 to $27.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $9.50 to $10.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) was given a C$59.00 price target by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its target price increased by Eight Capital from C$50.00 to C$55.00.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$66.00 to C$63.00.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$53.00 to C$54.00.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$65.00.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$60.00 to C$63.00.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $159.00 to $151.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $141.00 to $125.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $225.00 to $245.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $225.00 to $245.00.

AON (NYSE:AON) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $296.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $72.00 to $75.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $69.00 to $80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $116.00 to $123.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $107.00 to $99.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $118.00 to $101.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $160.00 to $158.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from C$33.00 to C$32.00.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $56.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $154.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $108.00 to $97.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $140.00 to $122.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$47.00 to C$46.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $25.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $842.00 to $837.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $94.00 to $104.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $41.00 to $42.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $143.00 to $134.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $383.00 to $458.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $31.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $14.00 to $20.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $140.00 to $120.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $259.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $80.00 to $82.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $190.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $84.00 to $60.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $45.00 to $44.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $36.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $97.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $100.00 to $110.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $130.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $65.00 to $63.00. UBS Group AG currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $27.00 to $30.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $92.00 to $95.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $15.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $15.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $271.00 to $239.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.00 to $5.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $14.00 to $12.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$13.00 to C$14.50.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$6.00 to C$7.00.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $450.00 to $445.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $170.00 to $140.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $163.00 to $130.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $220.00 to $230.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $15.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $46.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $30.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$8.75 to C$9.50.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) had its target price increased by Alliance Global Partners from $4.00 to $5.25. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $88.00 to $75.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $92.00 to $75.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $36.00 to $35.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $86.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $130.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$250.00 to C$265.00.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $140.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $145.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $75.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $172.00 to $196.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $65.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $61.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $200.00 to $220.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $200.00 to $220.00.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $3.85 to $3.25. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $100.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $107.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $205.00 to $220.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $210.00 to $200.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $21.50 to $22.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $48.00 to $46.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $300.00 to $260.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $66.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum from $37.00 to $24.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $74.00 to $102.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $43.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $241.00 to $235.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $102.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $86.00 to $103.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $462.00 to $512.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $244.00 to $230.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $200.00 to $185.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $66.00 to $73.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $19.00 to $14.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $30.00 to $31.00. UBS Group AG currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $84.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kellanova (NYSE:K) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $64.00 to $62.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $36.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $42.00 to $38.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $136.00 to $138.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $68.00 to $70.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $72.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $112.00 to $102.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $120.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) had its price target lowered by Lake Street Capital from $72.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$182.00 to C$181.00.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $165.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $136.00 to $128.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $14.00 to $12.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $93.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $507.00 to $575.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$25.00.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$23.00 to C$25.00.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$1.85 to C$2.00.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $40.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $36.00 to $33.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $39.00 to $35.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $290.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $22.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $82.00 to $80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $83.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $530.00 to $600.00.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $530.00 to $600.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$36.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $51.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $140.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $110.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $62.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $69.00 to $60.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $47.00 to $48.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $420.00 to $395.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $33.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $12.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $173.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $707.00 to $735.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $238.00 to $213.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $48.00 to $49.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $103.00 to $115.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$5.00 to C$5.25.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$7.25 to C$7.50.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $73.00 to $69.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$33.00 to C$34.00.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$1.25 to C$1.50.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$4.50 to C$4.75.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $100.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $22.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $170.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $100.00 to $102.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $630.00 to $600.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $191.00 to $194.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $23.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $40.00 to $42.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $245.00 to $243.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $123.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$80.00 to C$69.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $216.00 to $217.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$0.60 to C$0.72.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $168.00 to $170.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $257.00 to $240.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $22.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $312.00 to $305.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $70.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its target price lowered by Westpark Capital from $40.00 to $34.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $132.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $69.00 to $72.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $78.00 to $89.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $27.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $672.00 to $687.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $54.00 to $48.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $87.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $70.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $400.00 to $410.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $86.00 to $84.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$9.50.

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$5.50.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $20.50 to $20.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Northern Superior Resources (CVE:SUP) was given a C$1.50 price target by analysts at Cormark. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $85.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $46.00 to $40.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$24.00 to C$23.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $62.00 to $54.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $59.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $65.00 to $58.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $114.00 to $93.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $223.00 to $220.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price raised by HSBC Holdings plc from $120.00 to $130.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $175.00 to $248.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $62.00 to $60.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $295.00 to $310.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $79.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$23.00 to C$26.00.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $34.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $161.00 to $133.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $144.00 to $135.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $50.00 to $49.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $267.00 to $264.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$3.25 to C$3.50.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$14.50.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $48.00 to $52.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $15.00 to $16.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $272.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$44.00.

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from C$38.00 to C$40.00.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

