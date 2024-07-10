StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on EVBG. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Everbridge from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $35.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $36.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $111.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.90 million. Everbridge had a positive return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total transaction of $114,627.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,729.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 6,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Everbridge by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

