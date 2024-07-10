StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ GROW opened at $2.60 on Friday. U.S. Global Investors has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.17 million, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.70.

U.S. Global Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. U.S. Global Investors’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors stock. Vima LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GROW Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Vima LLC owned approximately 0.29% of U.S. Global Investors at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

