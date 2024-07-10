StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
U.S. Global Investors Stock Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ GROW opened at $2.60 on Friday. U.S. Global Investors has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.17 million, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.70.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. U.S. Global Investors’s payout ratio is 75.00%.
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.
