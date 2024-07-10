StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of VIA opened at $10.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.34. Via Renewables has a 1 year low of $10.99 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $114.06 million for the quarter. Via Renewables had a return on equity of 57.36% and a net margin of 5.68%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Via Renewables stock. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Via Renewables, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VIA Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Bailard Inc. owned 0.17% of Via Renewables as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

