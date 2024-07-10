StockNews.com Lowers O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) to Sell

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on O-I Glass from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.89.

O-I Glass stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,049,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,889. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $23.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.25%. O-I Glass’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 24,311.1% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter worth $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 1,538.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

