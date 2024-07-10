STP Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $83.72 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. STP has a market cap of $83.72 million and approximately $5.55 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0431 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, STP has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About STP

STP is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.04295177 USD and is down -1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $3,714,468.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

