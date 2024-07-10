Sushil Patel Sells 2,155 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) Director Sushil Patel sold 2,155 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $94,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Revolution Medicines Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RVMD traded down $1.46 on Wednesday, reaching $42.46. 1,538,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,429. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.61. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.44 and a 52 week high of $44.80.
Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Revolution Medicines
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Revolution Medicines by 140.9% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.
Revolution Medicines Company Profile
Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Revolution Medicines
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.