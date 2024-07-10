Sushil Patel Sells 2,155 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) Director Sushil Patel sold 2,155 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $94,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Revolution Medicines Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RVMD traded down $1.46 on Wednesday, reaching $42.46. 1,538,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,429. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.61. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.44 and a 52 week high of $44.80.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Revolution Medicines by 140.9% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

