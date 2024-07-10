Sutton Harbour Group (LON:SUH) Trading Down 4.7%

Sutton Harbour Group plc (LON:SUH – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 10.25 ($0.13). Approximately 17,911 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 14,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.75 ($0.14).

Sutton Harbour Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.67, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.46. The stock has a market cap of £13.32 million, a PE ratio of -512.50 and a beta of 0.37.

About Sutton Harbour Group

(Get Free Report)

Sutton Harbour Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers harbour and its ancillary facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine, Real Estate, Car Parking, and Regeneration segments. The company owns and operates a Marina at Sutton Harbour that provides berthing for 523 leisure and commercial vessels; King Point Marina that has 119 leisure berths; and Plymouth Fisheries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sutton Harbour Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutton Harbour Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.