T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stake Raised by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,840 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 75.8% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,778,261. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.68. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $131.47 and a one year high of $182.67. The firm has a market cap of $211.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 35.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.79.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Jon Freier sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total value of $3,287,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,376,590.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $773,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,995.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total value of $3,287,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,628 shares in the company, valued at $28,376,590.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,849,587 shares of company stock worth $983,194,872. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

