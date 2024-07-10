TD Cowen Lowers KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target to $145.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by TD Cowen from $157.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KKR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.21.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

NYSE KKR opened at $105.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $93.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.72 and a 52-week high of $113.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.70.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $986.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.14 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,133,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,133,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 1,956,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 219.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,206,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,342,742,000 after purchasing an additional 11,134,363 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $649,798,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $344,354,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $217,004,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,670,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,452,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,782 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

