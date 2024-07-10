TD Cowen Lowers The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target to $41.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $45.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of CG opened at $40.30 on Monday. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $27.13 and a 12 month high of $48.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of -22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.75.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Carlyle Group

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 50,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $1,580,519.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,249,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,428,902.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 748,798 shares of company stock worth $25,854,673 over the last quarter. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at $130,771,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth about $142,511,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,122,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,876,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,212,000 after buying an additional 1,756,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 194.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,593,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,540,000 after buying an additional 1,712,133 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

