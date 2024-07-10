The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,962.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 822,284 shares of company stock valued at $567,718,040 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.83. 11,824,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,993,255. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

