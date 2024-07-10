The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Price Target to $260.00

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $300.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $226.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $242.00 to $227.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.70.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.03. The company had a trading volume of 31,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,507. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.28. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $106.01 and a fifty-two week high of $263.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $692.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.60 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 45.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Installed Building Products news, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total transaction of $1,379,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $449,121.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,285.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total transaction of $1,379,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,641,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $683,421,000 after buying an additional 18,890 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 771,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,974,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 455,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,261,000 after buying an additional 22,528 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 377,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,058,000 after buying an additional 15,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter worth about $96,248,000. 99.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

