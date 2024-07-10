The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ 7th Largest Position

Hoertkorn Richard Charles decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 5.3% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 25,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 34.3% during the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 7,477 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.72.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.68. 4,393,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,539,645. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.71. The firm has a market cap of $391.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $141.45 and a 1-year high of $169.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

