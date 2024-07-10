TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
TherapeuticsMD Trading Up 4.7 %
Shares of TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $4.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average of $2.15.
TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.
TherapeuticsMD Company Profile
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.
