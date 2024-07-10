TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $4.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average of $2.15.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD stock. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TXMD Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC owned 0.21% of TherapeuticsMD as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

