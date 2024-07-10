Threshold (T) Trading Down 10.7% This Week

Threshold (T) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 9th. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $204.18 million and $6.84 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can now be purchased for $0.0204 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012590 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00009116 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001077 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,054.61 or 1.00027040 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00011847 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00006563 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00068909 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,746,068,928.671669 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01974053 USD and is up 3.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $9,454,511.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

