Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Up 1.1%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.81 and last traded at $1.78. 3,288,474 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 26,385,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.19.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in Tilray in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Tilray in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. RPO LLC bought a new stake in Tilray in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new stake in Tilray in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tilray by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

