Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC) Announces $0.02 Dividend

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2024

Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLCGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0206 per share on Thursday, July 11th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th.

Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

TPLC stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,491. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF has a 52-week low of $32.57 and a 52-week high of $42.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.14 million, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.02.

Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF Company Profile

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

