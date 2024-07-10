Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE) Declares Dividend of $0.01

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0126 per share on Thursday, July 11th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th.
Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF Stock Performance
TPLE traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,278. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $25.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.60 million, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.87.
Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF Company Profile
