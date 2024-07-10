TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Raised to C$44.00 at BMO Capital Markets

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.13% from the stock’s current price.

X has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$44.00 target price on shares of TMX Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on TMX Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$40.38.

Shares of TSE X traded up C$1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$40.32. The company had a trading volume of 146,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.91, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. TMX Group has a twelve month low of C$28.32 and a twelve month high of C$40.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$37.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$35.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$345.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$338.61 million. TMX Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 13.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TMX Group will post 1.6098304 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Alexander Conroy sold 13,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.19, for a total value of C$505,347.27. In related news, Director Peter Alexander Conroy sold 13,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.19, for a total value of C$505,347.27. Also, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 146,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.96, for a total value of C$5,254,295.40. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

