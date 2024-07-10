Toncoin (TON) Price Tops $7.38 on Exchanges

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 9th. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion and $244.86 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.38 or 0.00012537 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00009126 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001066 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,790.32 or 0.99809049 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00011749 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006493 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00068801 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,108,781,644 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,108,740,302.839791 with 2,506,153,332.0356283 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 7.24297766 USD and is up 1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 452 active market(s) with $374,224,792.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.