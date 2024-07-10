Toncoin (TON) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $24.84 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 10th. Toncoin has a total market cap of $24.84 billion and $220.54 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for $7.28 or 0.00012632 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Toncoin has traded down 7.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00009291 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001088 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,620.58 or 1.00033699 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00012009 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006690 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00070773 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,108,802,096 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,108,784,603.0541115 with 2,506,197,040.876979 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 7.40117925 USD and is up 2.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 453 active market(s) with $245,460,935.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

