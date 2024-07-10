Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $11,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 157.1% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 105.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tractor Supply Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded down $3.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $257.26. 867,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,607. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $274.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.97. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $290.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.19.
Tractor Supply Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.84%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $277.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.96.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TSCO
Tractor Supply Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tractor Supply
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 3 Insider-Buy Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist Now
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Commvault Stock: AI Cybersecurity Giant Ready to Double Again
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Intuit Stock Ready to Soar: RBC Sees Big Upside with GenAI
Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.