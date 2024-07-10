Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $11,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 157.1% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 105.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded down $3.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $257.26. 867,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,607. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $274.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.97. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $290.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $277.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.96.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

