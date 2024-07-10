Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Down 2.1%

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $49.68 and last traded at $49.82. Approximately 268,264 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 3,707,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TCOM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TCOM

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.21. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 22.99%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trip.com Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 322.1% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 13.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.