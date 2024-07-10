TrueUSD 24 Hour Volume Reaches $43.11 Million (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $494.77 million and $43.11 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One TrueUSD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TrueUSD Token Profile

TrueUSD’s genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 495,201,525 tokens. TrueUSD’s official website is tusd.io. The official message board for TrueUSD is trueusd.medium.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio.

TrueUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by TrustToken, TUSD provides a digital alternative to USD, offering a stable store of value and means of exchange for people and businesses. TUSD is used for remittances, e-commerce, P2P payments, trading on crypto exchanges, and more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

