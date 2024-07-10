Truist Financial Cuts Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target to $58.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Loop Capital raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

TPX traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.05. The stock had a trading volume of 113,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,479. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.10. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $36.12 and a one year high of $57.13.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 168.59%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Vista Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter valued at $2,090,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter valued at $1,119,000. Kinetic Partners Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP now owns 1,418,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,588,000 after buying an additional 173,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter worth $1,318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

