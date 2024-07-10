United Community Bank Buys 185 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

United Community Bank grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. United Community Bank’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,673,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,509,864,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103,657 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,612,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,407,000 after acquiring an additional 221,071 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,074,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,826,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,839,000 after acquiring an additional 30,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,389,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,132,000 after purchasing an additional 455,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $95,561.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,973 shares in the company, valued at $10,500,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.42.

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.71. The company had a trading volume of 355,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,200. The company has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.43. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.71 and a 12-month high of $76.00.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

