United Community Bank Has $185,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

United Community Bank boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. United Community Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,509 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.41.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:LOW traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.87. The stock had a trading volume of 332,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,485. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

