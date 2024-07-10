United Community Bank Increases Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

United Community Bank lifted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,645 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. United Community Bank’s holdings in HP were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in HP by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 401,809 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in HP by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 79,291 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HP by 27.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 106,316 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 22,909 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of HP by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 765,799 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $22,960,000 after acquiring an additional 358,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth $1,758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HPQ traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,106,200. The stock has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09. HP Inc. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $39.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.69 and a 200-day moving average of $30.84.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 230.39% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.16%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HPQ. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $6,251,977.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,450.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

